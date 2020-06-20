Military.com:

A respiratory therapist at the Seattle Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been charged with stealing ventilators and other medical equipment used to treat COVID-19 and other diseases and selling them on eBay.

Gene Wamsley, 41, of Bonney Lake, Washington, allegedly sold three bronchoscopes, five ventilators and other respiratory equipment on the online auction site this year, after bronchoscopes and ventilators were reported missing from the hospital, according to the Justice Department.

Wamsley was charged Tuesday with theft of government property, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“Right now respiratory support equipment is critical in medical care for those suffering with COVID-19 infections. To steal and sell equipment needed to care for our veterans is a shocking betrayal,” U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said in a statement.

