Victor Escalon, of the Texas Department of Public Safety was grilled by reporters on Thursday afternoon over new information indicating authorities waited an hour before entering the classroom where the Uvalde massacre shooter had barricaded himself inside with children.

As the press conference became increasingly tense, one reporter asked about reports “that some parents were asking to borrow police armor so they could make a counterassault on the school?”

“I have heard that information. But we have not verified that yet,” Escalon responded.

“What part haven’t you verified?” shouted out another reporter.

“We have not verified if that is a true statement or not, or is it just rumor out there? You got to understand. We’re getting a lot of information. We’re trying to track down and see what is true. We want to vet it,” Escalon replied before trying to end the presser.

“That’s all I have for questions. Thank you so much,” he said.

“Did you follow best practices?” shouted another reporter over a loud wave of noise and questions.

“Hold on, hold on,” Escalon said, addressing the visibly frustrated reporters.

