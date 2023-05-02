A graduate of the University of Virginia (UVA) has described how a woke mob ruined her life with false allegations while she was a student at the university. It took more than a year before investigations at UVA cleared her completely of the allegations, but those behind the fake charges suffered no repercussions.

In 2020, University of Virginia student Morgan Bettinger became the subject of a campus-wide scandal after protesters accused her of telling them they would make “good fucking speed bumps” at a Black Lives Matter protest in Charlottesville — despite there being no evidence of her saying that.

Bettinger, now a graduate of UVA, told Reason magazine that in 2020, she had told a truck driver — who was parked to block traffic on the street where the protestors were — that it was good he was there, or else traffic would turn the protestors into speed bumps.

The student told the outlet that she said something like “It’s a good thing that you are here, because otherwise these people would have been speed bumps.”

