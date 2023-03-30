Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for saying earlier this week that he would not invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House and for meddling with Israel’s internal affairs.

“Utterly disgraceful. Biden gleefully hosts anti-American radicals like Lula, while shunning close American allies like Netanyahu,” Cruz posted on Twitter.

“It’s clear that Biden and his officials are high from funding what they believe to be successful anti-government protests in Israel,” added Cruz, who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Biden’s refusal to invite Netanyahu came after he proposed judicial reforms to increase the power of the legislature, including giving it the power to approve judges as the Senate does in the U.S.

However, the left-wing opposition in Israel, who sees the courts as a “bastion of left-wing power,” took to the streets in protests, as reported by Breitbart News.

Vice President Kamala Harris also echoed Biden’s remarks, saying, “We are all watching.”

