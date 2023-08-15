‘Utter chaos’: Maui residents say they are being looted, ‘robbed at gunpoint’

Some Maui residents say they have been looted and robbed at gunpoint while catastrophic wildfires rage on the island — leaving them begging for a greater response from authorities as thieves make off with vital supplies. As rescue crews work to deliver necessities such as water, food, and first aid to those in need, locals say some residents have grown so desperate waiting for help that they’ve resorted to stealing.

West Maui residents blame the robberies in Lahaina on the fact that they feel abandoned without supplies or answers. Jeremy Aganos, who owns the restaurant Coconut Caboose — one of the few buildings that survived the fires on Front Street in Lahaina — told KITV it was “utter chaos” for people trying to find food, water and shelter.

READ MORE