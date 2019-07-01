FOX NEWS:

Friends of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck said Sunday in a Fox News exclusive interview they believe the suspect arrested in her disappearance and murder was “hunting for women.”

Lueck, 23, disappeared after police said she met with the suspect identified as 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi, who was arrested and charged with aggravated murder Friday. Authorities have yet to announce how they concluded she was murdered or how the killing occurred.

The student met with Ajayi around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City after she had been dropped off by a Lyft driver, according to police. They said that Ajayi was the last person to communicate with Lueck before her disappearance and that phone records indicated they were both in the area around 3 a.m.

“There’s a lot of people that say she deserved this because she put herself in this situation and we don’t officially know that,” Kennedy Stoner, a sorority sister and friend of Lueck’s, told Fox News in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Two other friends, Ashley Fine and Katie Kvam, speaking to Fox News, called out people on social media who were blaming Lueck for her own death.

“No person regardless of their gender or dating life deserves to die,” Fine said. “Mackenzie is not responsible for the death and murder of Mackenzie. There’s only one person responsible for that, and we’re here to hold him responsible and we’re going to keep holding him responsible.”

“If Kenzie knew what was gonna happen she would not have met that individual at the park,” Kvam said. “Her death is not her fault… and for people to say things other than that is hurtful. It’s hurtful to us. It’s hurtful to her family. It’s hurtful to other victims out there. It just doesn’t make sense.”