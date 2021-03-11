A 39-year-old Utah mom died just four days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Wednesday report that investigated vaccine side effects.

Kassidi Kurill, who lived in Ogden, took the second dose on Monday, Feb. 1. By Friday evening that week, she was dead, according to 2News, which was the first to report on Kurill’s case.

“She was seemingly healthy as a horse,” Kurill’s father, Alfred Hawley, told Fox News. “She had no known underlying conditions.”

On Tuesday, Kurill’s condition worsened. Her father said she complained that she was drinking fluids but not urinating and had a headache and nausea. By Wednesday, she felt a little better. But on Thursday, her heart began racing and Hawley took her to the hospital.

“When I took her to the emergency room, she had her makeup on and false eyelashes on. I mean she wasn’t going to go not put together,” Hawley said.

Kurill began throwing up. The doctors took blood tests, and she became less coherent, Hawley said. Thursday evening, she was transported to Trauma Center in Murray for a liver transplant.

Doctors tried repeatedly to stabilize her for a liver transplant but her condition deteriorated, and by Friday morning, she couldn’t talk.

“They were trying to get her to a point where she was stable enough for a liver transplant. And they just could not get her stable,” Hawley said. “She got worse and worse throughout the day. And at nine o’clock, she passed.”

