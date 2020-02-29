Breitbart:

Rich Middle School in Laketown, Utah, has gained national attention from a policy that forbids children to decline dances with other students.

The Laketown school caught the public eye after Alicia Hobson’s 11-year-old daughter, Azlyn, was forced to dance with a boy who makes her “uncomfortable.” At a Valentine’s Day dance, Azlyn was approached by the boy. After she politely declined the offer, Principal Kip Motta immediately stepped in.

“He said something like, ‘No, no. You kids go out and dance,’” Hobson said. “He basically shooed Azlyn and the boy off onto the dance floor.” Azlyn was distressed, and “hated every minute” until the song ended and she was allowed to separate herself. After weeks of anticipation, what Hobson said “was supposed to be the best day ever” was overshadowed by the non-consensual public display.

