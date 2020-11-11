The New York Post:

The postal worker in Pennsylvania who congressional Democrats and a major US newspaper claimed had recanted his allegations of mail-in-ballot tampering is denying that he walked back his words.

In a video posted Tuesday evening, Richard Hopkins, a United States Postal Service worker in the must-win swing state, denied taking back his statements when speaking to authorities.

“I’m here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen,” said Hopkins, 32.

The news came hours after House Oversight Committee Democrats wrote in a series of tweets that investigators with the USPS Inspector General’s Office told staffers that Hopkins backed off his allegations during an interview Monday.

Hopkins “did not explain why he signed a false affidavit,” according to the committee.

That same day, the Washington Post reported that Hopkins had admitted to investigators that he made up his allegations, citing three people briefed on the probe.

