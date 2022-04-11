CBS LOS ANGELES

The United States Postal Service has suspended its services for one block of residents in a Santa Monica neighborhood, after several reported assaults took place on carriers delivering mail in the area. A report was filed back on Jan. 19 for an incident that occurred in the early evening, when a mail carrier was attacked by a resident who lives near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue. He reportedly swung a broomstick at the carrier, though they were not injured in the attack. According to Santa Monica Police Department’s Public Information Officer, the suspect is well-known amongst their ranks, as they’ve had several issues with him in the past – most of which are domestic. Residents in the area were delivered notices from USPS, disclosing that “delivery service is hereby suspended to all addresses located on the 13-hundred block of 14th street.” As expected, homeowners in the area are more than upset, especially since the actions of just one person seem to have put them all at a loss. “My immediate reaction was just disappointment… frustration,” said Courtney Smith. The notice continued to state that “multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended.”

