The New American:

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is under fire for omitting Christian-themed Christmas stamps from a recent ad promoting its holiday stamps. “Don’t forget your holiday stamps,” read the ad, as reported by TheBlaze.com. “You’ll find them at your nearest post office or on eBay.”

The ad included pictures of three stamps: one showing a candle holder and nine candles ablaze, with the label “Hanukkah”; a second featuring a puzzling emblem above an open book, with the word “Kwanzaa,” a curious holiday that has gained popularity among a handful of black Americans interested in promoting African-American separatism; and a third, apparently meant to illustrate the American Christmas tradition, featuring a gingerbread house, but no “Christmas” or other word to delineate the significance.

Of most concern to those sounding off about the ad was the absence of a stamp commemorating the Christian holiday which is the majority “reason for the season” — no stamp featuring the Virgin Mary and Child Jesus; no Magii; no angels heralding the coming of the Savior; not even a Saint Nicholas or “Santa Claus.”

The obviously intentional omission prompted a firestorm of Twitter backlash. One individual tweeted in a series of posts: “Don’t forget those three American holidays: Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and … gingerbread house,” followed by “What happened to Christmas?” and, “Oh yeah, because Christians celebrate the Holy Day of Gingerbread House, seriously? This is awful.”

Another individual tweeted that “America is still 3/4 Christian, with most non-Christians who still respect Christmas. Why would you insult and dismiss the masses?”

Read more at The New American