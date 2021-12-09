The New York Post:

Four US Postal Service mail carriers — including three from New York City — are accused of stealing credit cards from the mail as part of a $750,000 identity theft ring, prosecutors said.

The postal workers and nine other suspects were indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on conspiracy, grand larceny and a litany of other charges over the scheme that took place between January 2017 and August 2019, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Richards, the alleged ringleader of the US Postal Service credit card theft scam, at his indictment in Manhattan Supreme Court on December 8, 2021.Steven Hirsch

The federal employees, who were recruited by 37-year-old ringleader Michael Richards, of Manhattan, allegedly swiped over 1,000 credit cards that were then used by another defendant to buy high-end goods at luxury retailers, prosecutors said.

“Richards paid the mail carriers different amounts depending on how well the cards they stole performed,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

The postal workers were identified as Brooklyn residents Kennisha Murrell, 36, Curquan Highsmith, 31, Bruce Bienvenue, 31, and Kenneth Freeman, Jr., 25, of Maryland.

More at The New York Post