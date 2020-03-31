Fox News:

The USNS Comfort arrived Monday at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States just 10 days after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow told her viewers it was “nonsense” to think the ship could be ready to help New Yorkers this quickly.

“There is no sign that the Navy hospital ships that the president made such a big deal of, the Comfort and the Mercy, there is no sign that they’ll be anywhere on-site, helping out anywhere in the country, for weeks yet,” Maddow said on March 20.

