The lawyer of convicted terrorist Usman Khan has admitted that his client, who killed two people and injured three in a stabbing rampage on Friday, may have “deceived” him and authorities by appearing to reform and reject radical Islam before his release.

Vajahat Sharif told The Times that Khan seemed positive during his last meeting with his client before his release in December 2018, saying the convicted terrorist even talked about getting married.

Painting a picture of a changed character, who was “engaging” with the reformatory system, the lawyer said: “He was about to be released, and he wanted to go over a few things. It seemed to be going well for him. He was engaging with probation and the prison authorities and talking about marriage when he got out. There was nothing alarming about what he said.”

“It is possible he deceived me. He was clever enough to do something like that,” Mr Sharif said.

The terrorist’s lawyer added that Khan “didn’t seem extreme” and claimed that “he must have got depressed” which resulted in influencing him to attack and kill.

— Voluntary engagement in deradicalisation programmes “next to none” at one jihadi prison unit —

The admission comes as a separate Times report revealed that an increasing number of Islamist extremists are refusing to engage in prison deradicalisation programmes.