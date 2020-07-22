TMZ:

Use Glory Holes For Safe Sex … Canadian CDC Approved!!!

Glory holes could be the key to having safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic … at least according to Canada’s top health experts.

The sexual suggestion comes down from the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, and while it’s not quite the same as a recommendation from our beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci, it still holds water.

The Canadian CDC breaks it down like this … if you’re gonna have sex during the pandemic, it’s a helluva lot safer to “use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

New York City actually recommended walls back in June, but did not outright call them glory holes … sorry, NYC, Canada is holier than thou!

