Russia has already begun its expected spring offensive in Ukraine, sending thousands of additional troops in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s defenses, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

“The reality is that we have seen the start already,” Stoltenberg said. “We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities.”

Stoltenberg, speaking ahead of a two-day meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, confirmed Ukraine claims that Russian troops appeared to be pushing forward with little regard for their own heavy losses. And he said NATO plans to increase its ammunition stockpiles that have been depleted by the war, while expressing concern that Ukraine is spending ammunition much faster than its allies can supply it.

A proposal to provide fighter jets to Ukraine would be discussed, Stoltenberg said, denying Russian assertions that providing them would make NATO countries “direct” parties to the conflict.

