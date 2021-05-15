Daily Caller

Rep. Liz Cheney’s ouster proved Republicans are a bigger threat than the 9/11 hijackers who killed thousands of Americans, according to a USA Today editorial. The removal of Cheney from her leadership position suggests that the GOP has endorsed election fraud conspiracy theories, USA Today editor David Mastio wrote in a Thursday editorial. Endorsing such conspiracy theories, which allege that President Joe Biden didn’t actually win the election, poses a bigger threat to the U.S. than 9/11 hijackers ever did, he said. “The fact that the majority of Republicans believe our election was stolen is a sure sign that more violence is to come,” Mastio wrote, according to USA Today. “After 9/11, the leaders, financiers and backers of the terrorists had had their one shot at tearing America down,” he said. “Their only hope was to hide in caves and pray we wouldn’t find them. After Jan. 6, the leaders, financiers and backers of the insurrection feel no such fear.” Cheney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and of allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. The Wyoming Republican Party censured Cheney after she voted to impeach Trump over his alleged incitement of the Capitol riot. Republicans voted to oust Cheney from her position as conference chair, the third-highest ranking position in the House GOP caucus, on Wednesday. Rep. Elise Stefanick, a Trump ally, was elected as Cheney’s replacement on Friday.

