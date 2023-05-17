Breitbart

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing the “white thing” by eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in higher education, according to a recent USA Today piece that is facing accusations of “racism” for its take on the matter. In a Monday USA Today essay titled “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does the white thing by banning DEI funding at universities,” columnist Rex Huppke argues the Sunshine State’s new law “protects students who don’t want to be told things they don’t want to hear from potentially hearing things they don’t want to learn.” “Definitely the white move,” he writes. On Tuesday, DeSantis signed Senate Bill 266, which specifies that Florida institutes of higher education cannot use state or federal funds to promote DEI initiatives. The governor explained that the bill will effectively “reorient our universities back to their traditional missions” — treating people as individuals and elevating merit over superficial characteristics promoted by the radical left. Repeating the divisive term, the article’s author claims DeSantis “did the white thing” when signing the bill that pulls all state funding from diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the state’s public universities. “For people who have never once had to worry about or value diversity, equity or inclusion, this was definitely the white move,” he adds. According to Huppke, whose column tends to reflect his humor, the Florida governor is “merely asking the most diverse generation ever to forget this whole ‘diversity’ thing” with the recent legislation.

