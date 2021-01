Ruptly:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump confronted police in Washington DC on Tuesday. It happened as pro-Trump demonstrators attempted to reach a smaller rally of Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists. Trump supporters from across the country gathered in DC ahead of Save America rally planned for Wednesday. It begins with a woman who tries to grab something from the hands of what appears to be a security guard. The response is swift.

