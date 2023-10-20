‘USA go to hell’: Scenes of rage spread around the world again as Pro-Palestine protesters take to the streets condemning Biden and Israel ahead of Gaza ground invasion

Angry anti-Israel protests have erupted across the world today after Hamas leaders demanded thousands of demonstrators take to the streets and target Israeli and US embassies ahead of an imminent ground invasion of Gaza.

The demonstrations were staged after Friday prayers in Muslim communities across the world – including in Bangladesh, South Korea, Egypt and Iraq – with thousands of protesters condemning Israel’s attacks on Gaza and showing support for the two million Palestinians who are trapped in the war-torn enclave.

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered at Iraq’s border crossing with Jordan in a demonstration organised by the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shia political groups and militias in Iraq.

A thousand more protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, today where they burned Israeli flags and portraits of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden. Some held signs that read ‘USA go to hell’.

In Bangladesh, the scene of fierce demonstrations last week, hundreds of Muslims gathered on the streets of Dhaka following their Friday prayers, while in Turkey, demonstrators set fire to British and Israeli flags.

And in South Korea’s capital of Seoul, scores of protesters shouted ‘Stop the massacre by Israel’ as they waved Palestinian flags and raised anti-Israel banners.

READ MORE