Fox News:

Liberal USA Today changed ‘male’ to ‘transgender’ in track star’s op-ed about competing against trans athletes, calling it ‘hurtful language‘

For the second time this year, USA Today has altered an op-ed after it was published in order to push a liberal narrative.

The latest instance came with a column from former female Connecticut high school track star Chelsea Mitchell opposing transgender females from participating in girls’ sports. The op-ed was published on Saturday but was updated on Wednesday with an editor’s note apologizing for “hurtful language.”

The language was was changed to reflect the “USA Today’s standards and style guidelines,” the newspaper said.

In her op-ed, Mitchell used the word “male” to describe the biologically male transgender athletes who were participating in girls’ sports. In the updated version, each instance Mitchell used the word “male” now reads as “transgender.”

According to Christiana Holcomb, who is legal counsel for a group working with Mitchell, USA Today made the changes unilaterally.

This is the second time this year USA Today has caused controversy by editing an op-ed after publication. In the prior case, it was to the benefit of its author, Democratic activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

After Major League Baseball announced it would pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of a new Georgia voting law, USA Today made several stealth edits to Abram’s op-ed to water down her support of boycotts.

“The impassioned response to the racist, classist bill that is now the law of Georgia is to boycott in order to achieve change,” Abrams originally wrote on March 31. “Events hosted by Major League Baseball, world class soccer, college sports and dozens of Hollywood films hang in the balance. At the same time, activists urge Georgians to swear off of hometown products to express our outrage. Until we hear clear, unequivocal statements that show Georgia-based companies get what’s at stake, I can’t argue with an individual’s choice to opt for their competition.”

She continued by saying boycotts cause pain but that Black voters are willing to endure the hardships that come from a boycott.

