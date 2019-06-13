EXPRESS UK:

DONALD TRUMP’S USA boasts the most powerful armies the world has ever seen – but today military experts warned they would NEVER beat Iran in a military conflict even as the possibility of a hot war between Iran and the USA increased as British and US servicemen raced to the aid of two oil-tankers attacked off the Iranian coast in the Gulf of Oman.

Military threats and sabre-rattling rhetoric have littered dialogue between the two nations in recent months with Iran’s foreign minister warning the US just hours ago it “cannot expect to stay safe” while Donald Trump counter-warned any conflict would be “the end of Iran”. But military experts on both sides of the potential conflict know that despite a massive firepower advantage a USA victory is far from certain, especially according to one former ranking US Air Force strategist who now lives on the Straits of Hormuz.

And here’s why – he writes:

Iran is a REALLY BIG COUNTRY – it is 3–4 times larger than Iraq, with a much larger population. The terrain is more like Afghanistan, ringed with mountains, not deserts. It isn’t a good place for tanks to run amok. Worse, the Strait of Hormuz is REALLY narrow, especially the shipping channel. Nearly all of it can be fired upon from Iran with short-range missiles or can be attacked from shore with small boats. There is NO WAY to try to sail tankers out during war times. Iran is right – they probably CAN block the Strait in the event of war. No business wants to come under missile attack while in transit.