FOX NEWS:

At least three American women and six of their children were senselessly gunned down in northern Mexico on Monday in a massacre believed to have been carried out by cartel gunmen.

The victims ranged in age from 8 months to 43 years old.

“They were ambushed by the Mexican cartels; shot, burned, and murdered in cold blood. These were innocent civilians, American citizens simply trying to live peaceful lives,” relative Kendra Lee Miller said in a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Rhonita Maria Miller’s burned-out bullet-ridden SUV was reportedly found outside the town of Bavispe, where the settlement is located.

Miller, 31, was killed along with four of her children: Howard Jacob Miller, Jr., age 12; Krystal Bellaine Miller, 10; and 8-month-old twins Titus Alvin Miller and Tiana Gricel Miller.

They were all shot and burned in their vehicle, Miller wrote on Facebook. She said only a few bones and ash remained of her family.