Fox Business:

Keane believes that “space warfare is the future.”

China has developed the ability to take out the entire US satellite infrastructure, Gen. Jack Keane said

The United States is “very vulnerable” to China’s military threat in space, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane told FOX Business Tuesday.

“The Chinese have developed the No. 1 capability imposed on the United States to take out our entire satellite infrastructure,” Keane told “Mornings with Maria.”

“We’re completely dependent on it … for communication, for location, GPS and for the weapons telemetry of our precision-guided ammunitions. So they know that we’re very vulnerable and they are moving quickly into space,” he added.

The retired four-star general said China can reportedly take out an entire U.S. aircraft carrier battle group in a “matter of minutes” and stressed the importance of developing “systems to protect our own capabilities.”

“They’ve got hypersonic missiles that are already deployed. We’re still prototyping ours. These missiles use space and are very difficult to track because of the speed at which they move and they have multiple warheads,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin – who is President Biden’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Defense – named China as the United States’ most significant foreign competitor.

During his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Austin characterized China as a “pacing threat,” which refers to a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.

“China … presents the most significant threat going forward because China is ascending,” Austin explained. “Russia is also a threat, but it is in decline.”

Austin said that over the last 20 years China has modernized its military and employed aggressive and occasionally coercive behavior against U.S. allies in the region.

More at Fox Business