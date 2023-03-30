One of the world’s richest men may have died without anyone noticing, a Treasury Department filing has revealed.

The daily report from February 28 showed a whopping $7billion flowed into the Treasury’s coffers – an incredible outlier and the highest single-day collection since at least 2005.

The tax was either collected when someone worth $17.5billion died – or if they transferred a colossal gift of the same sum. This would put them in the top 100 richest people in the world, ranking alongside the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

The huge transfer of money was first spotted by John Ricco, an economist at Wharton, who believed it must have been an error.

But a Treasury Department spokesman confirmed it did not make a reporting mistake, and an IRS spokesman said that it was unlikely the result of a backlog.

