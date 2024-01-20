US travelers outraged by airport signs appearing to allow migrants onto flights without ID: ‘I’m quite offended’

Just snapped this pic.



This is the state of absolute insanity happening at our airports. I’m in the Pre-TSA line, where migrants don’t have to have an ID to get through security and it’s their choice whether they want their picture taken.



There is a plan to destroy America. pic.twitter.com/VQubxLgY9E — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 18, 2024

American travelers are outraged by signs appearing at US airports appearing to allow migrants onto flights without showing proper identification.US citizens traveling domestically have to show a valid identification card or a passport to board a plane, but signs at certain airports say there are different rules for some newly arrived migrants.The signs claim the Transport Security Administration is working with Customs and Border Protection to “validate adult non-US citizen travel documentation when the traveler does not otherwise have an acceptable form of identification.”In practice, this means migrants who have entered the country using the CBP One app – some 45,000 people a month – can use it as their travel document and even choose whether to allow officers to take their picture.Retired CBP Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem told The Post this presents bad optics.

