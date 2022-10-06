An American tourist has been arrested for smashing up two ancient Roman sculptures after being told he couldn’t see Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The man, who hasn’t been named but is in his 50s, went on a rampage when he was visiting the Vatican Museums around noon Wednesday.

After being informed he couldn’t meet the pope, the man allegedly hurled himself into one of the ancient busts in the museums’ Chiaramonti hall — knocking the sculpture off its pedestal, local newspaper Il Messaggero reported.

As he tried to flee from museum security, the American knocked another bust to the floor.

READ MORE