The US says it will support providing advanced fighter jets including US-made F-16s to Ukraine and also back training Ukrainian pilots to fly them.

A senior White House official said President Biden had told G7 leaders in Japan of the decision.

President Volodomyr Zelensky, who has requested fighter jets for months, said the decision would “greatly enhance our army in the sky”.

US approval for the scheme means other nations can export their F-16s.

This is because the US legally has to approve the re-export of equipment purchased by allies.

The US would “support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force”, the official said.

