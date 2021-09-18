NY Post

The Biden administration is planning to send thousands of migrants who have gathered under a bridge near a Texas border crossing back to their home nation of Haiti beginning Sunday, the Associated Press reported Friday night. The AP cited an official who said that between five and eight flights per day would depart from various cities in an effort to relieve the pressure on local and federal officials in the city of Del Rio. It was not immediately clear which cities would be used for the departure flights. More than 13,000 migrants, the vast majority from Haiti, were estimated to have taken shelter under the International Bridge that connects Del Rio with Ciudad Acuna, Mexico as of Friday night — and hundreds more are arriving each day. Unable to purchase supplies in the US after wading across the knee-deep Rio Grande, they have returned to Mexico briefly for food and cardboard before settling down under the bridge to wait to be picked up by border authorities. Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens told the AP that some families had been under the bridge for as long as six days. Trash piles are spread 10 feet wide, and at least two women have given birth, including one who tested positive for COVID-19 after being taken to a hospital, Owens said. On Friday, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that it was closing the Del Rio crossing “to respond to urgent safety and security needs.” Travelers were being directed to Eagle Pass, Texas, 57 miles away.

