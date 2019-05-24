NEW YORK POST:

President Trump announced Friday that about 1,500 additional US troops will be deployed to the Middle East — mostly in a protective role — amid escalating tensions with Iran.

“We’re going to be sending a relatively small number of troops, mostly protective. It’ll be about 1,500 people,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he headed off on a trip to Japan.

.

“We want to have protection in the Middle East. Some very talented people are going to the Middle East right now. And we’ll see what happens,” he added.

On Monday, the president threatened to meet provocations by Iran with “great force,” though he tempered his bellicose stance by saying he’s also willing to negotiate.

US officials earlier said members of Congress were notified of the plan after a White House meeting Thursday to discuss the Pentagon’s proposals to boost the military presence in the region.

Officials had said Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the Mideast.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn’t settled on a specific number.

The US began reinforcing its presence in the Persian Gulf this month in response to what it said was a threat from Iran.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Trump and top Pentagon officials, Shanahan said the purpose of any additional forces would be to ensure the protection of US troops and avoid the risk of Iranian miscalculation that could lead to a broader conflict.