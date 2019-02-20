US to ISIS bride: You are not a citizen and deserve nothing

NEW YORK POST:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said “ISIS bride” Hoda Muthana is not a US citizen and will not be allowed back into America.

“Ms. Hoda Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be admitted into the United States. She does not have any legal basis, no valid U.S. passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States. We continue to strongly advise all U.S. citizens not to travel to Syria,” he said in a statement.

But a lawyer for Muthana — who grew up in Alabama and fled to Syria in 2014 to join ISIS, but is now in a refugee camp, begging to be allowed back into the United States — insisted to The Post that she is indeed a citizen.

“Hoda was born in the United States. She absolutely is a citizen. The Department of State is wrong,” said Hassan Shibly, adding that she was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 1994.

More at the NY Post

