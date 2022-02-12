NEW YORK POST:

The US is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An announcement for all staff at the embassy to leave the country is expected early Saturday from the State Department, US officials told The Associated Press.

The families of US staffers at the embassy had been ordered to leave last month, but non-essential employees were left to decide on their own if they wanted to go or stay.

Some diplomats will be relocated to the far western portion of Ukraine, near the border with NATO ally Poland, so the US retains a diplomatic presence in the country, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also scheduled to speak by phone Saturday.

