New York Post:

The US tightened visa guidelines for Chinese journalists amid a growing row between the two countries over the coronavirus pandemic.

The new regulation, which takes effect Monday, limits visas for Chinese reporters to 90 days, with the option for extension. Reporter visas are usually open-ended and don’t need to be extended unless the reporter moves to a different news outlet in their home country, Reuters reported.

The guidelines are in response to Beijing’s expulsion of reporters from the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in March. That move came after the State Department placed restrictions on China’s five state-run news outlets, including China’s official news agency Xinhua, forcing them to cut nearly half of their reporters.

Read more at The New York Post