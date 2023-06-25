Although Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny appeared to catch Putin and Moscow off guard, CNN reports that US spy agencies had briefed President Joe Biden that they had picked up signs the Wagner chief was planning something.

It’s understood that US intelligence could see ‘Putin’s Chef’ massing weapons, ammunition and other equipment near the Russian border.

The New York Times added that Biden spoke with world leaders from France, Germany and Britain amid concerns that Putin’s nuclear control could descend into chaos.

US spies had been tracking the breakdown in the relationship between Prigozhin and Russia’s defence for months, concluding it was a sign that the war was going badly for both Wagner and Putin’s army.

