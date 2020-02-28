Daily Mail:

U.S. spy agencies will use eavesdropping tools and undercover informants to monitor the global spread of coronavirus amid concerns about the ability of India and Iran to respond to outbreaks, intelligence officials have revealed

Sources familiar with the matter said there are worries about how either country would cope with a widespread outbreak.

While there are only a few known cases in India, one source said the country’s available countermeasures and the potential for the virus to spread given India’s dense population was a focus of serious concern.

U.S. intelligence agencies are also focusing on Iran, where the country’s deputy health minister has fallen ill during a worsening outbreak.

