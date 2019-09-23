THE DAILY CALLER:

Prosecutors charged a soldier stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas in federal court Monday with plotting to make bombs to blow up the headquarters of a major news organization and to target members of the left-wing group Antifa.

They indicted Jarrett William Smith, 24, on one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, according to the Department of Justice.

Smith told an undercover FBI agent and confidential source about his plans to kill members of Antifa, as well as to target Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly discussed plans to travel to Ukraine to fight alongside a separatist paramilitary group.

“You got anyone down in Texas that would be a good fit for fire, destruction and death?” an undercover FBI agent wrote Smith on Sept. 20, according to an FBI affidavit.

“Outside of Beto? I don’t know enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died,” Smith allegedly wrote.