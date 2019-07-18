NEW YORK POST:

A US Navy ship downed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday after its operators ignored warnings to change course, President Trump announced.

The ship, the USS Boxer, was on a routine patrol when the drone approached within 1,000 yards, he said.

“The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone which had closed into a very, very near distance, approximately 1,000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down, and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew. The drone was immediately destroyed,” Trump said at the White House during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who presented the president with a 48-star flag formerly owned by a Dutch citizen that flew on a US Navy ship during the D-Day invasion.

“This was the latest of many hostile and provocative actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” he continued.