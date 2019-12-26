FOX NEWS:

n what military watchers regard as an unusual move, the U.S. military sent four surveillance planes, simultaneously, over and around the Korean Peninsula this week in reaction to North Korea’s cryptic reference to a possible “Christmas gift” for the U.S.

The action followed reports last week that North Korea had warned of a possible missile launch or nuclear test for late December amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the U.S.

The U.S. aircraft were detected by Aircraft Spots, an aviation tracking site, according to a report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The site claims that four U.S. planes – identified as RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball – flew their missions between Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day, the report said.

The first two planes flew at 31,000 feet while the Global Hawk flew at 53,000 feet, the tracking site said. Meanwhile, the Cobra Ball and a refueling plane flew over the East Sea.