ASSOCIATED PRESS

The United States is removing nearly two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sending them back to Saudi Arabia following after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month, Attorney General William Barr said Monday. Many of the 21 cadets had contact with child pornography and possessed jihadist or anti-American material, Barr said. None is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting, which Barr said was motivated by “jihadist ideology” and which he classified as an act of terrorism. The Justice Department reviewed whether any of the trainees should face charges, but concluded that it did not meet the standards for federal prosecution.

READ MORE AT THE AP