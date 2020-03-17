Washington Examiner:

The United States experienced the largest 24-hour jump in the coronavirus death toll since the outbreak was discovered in the country.

Health officials reported that 18 people in the U.S. died from the virus on Monday, the most on any one day so far, according to the Washington Post. The total number of U.S. deaths from the virus is now up to at least 88.

The rising death toll and total number of confirmed cases, which now exceeds 4,600 nationally, has led to a number of states issuing restrictions on public gatherings and venues, including gyms, bars, and restaurants. Additionally, President Trump provided new guidelines on Monday, which included avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people for at least the next two weeks.

What it looks like to ‘go viral’ …

Graph courtesy of NewsHub.co

