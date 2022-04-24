NEW YORK POST:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Kyiv Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, for his first face-to-face meeting with members of President Biden’s cabinet since the Russian invasion began.

“Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us,” Zelensky said in a Saturday press conference.

“We will be expecting, when the security will allow, the President of the United States to come and to talk to us,” Zelensky added.

“We will talk about the list of weapons that we need and the pace of its supply,” he told reporters gathered in a Kyiv subway station. “In recent weeks, the pace, the number has all improved. I’m grateful for that.”

The White House declined to comment on Zelensky’s surprise revelation, which came one day after Blinken met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Washington, DC on Friday.

