The United States sanctioned Russia over its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline but Russia vowed to move forward with the project. The $10.5 billion pipeline is slated to run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, parallel to an existing pipeline. The sanctions were part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 20. The act requires administration officials to report to Congress about vessels that lay pipe “at depths of 100 feet or more below sea level for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project” or the TurkStream pipeline project, as well as individuals who have provided such vessels or facilitated transactions to provide the vessels, opening up the individuals and companies to sanctions.

