WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The world’s top infectious disease experts say the U.S. government has a responsibility to provide preventative care such as flu vaccines to migrants immediately after they are taken into custody, but the federal agency involved says disease prevention is not its job.

“The introduction of the Influenza vaccine and other vaccines … is something we need to start thinking about from day one when these people come into our responsibility,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told the Washington Examiner.

“As a law enforcement agency, and due to the short term nature of CBP holding and logistical challenges, operating a vaccine program is not feasible,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “Both ICE and HHS have comprehensive medical support services and can provide vaccinations as appropriate to those in their custody,” a CBP spokesperson wrote in an email, though without providing details.

Recently released autopsies show three of six deaths of children who were in or had passed through CBP custody died from the flu, prompting some disease experts to say more must be done proactively. It is unknown at what point the children picked up the flu or if a vaccine while in CBP care would have prevented the deaths.

Dr. Paul Offit, who oversees the Vaccine Education Center and is a professor of pediatrics in the infectious diseases division at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, noted the three flu-related deaths of children who passed through CBP facilities.