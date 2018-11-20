FOX BUSINESS:

The Federal Reserve is still expected to raise interest rates over the next year, but a majority of economists see the pace slowing.

That’s according to the latest poll by Reuters.

The Fed is expected to raise again next month and three times next year.

The probability of a U.S. recession in the next two years, while still low, also nudged up to a median 35 percent from 30 percent.

Growth in the world’s largest economy is still solid, supported by the $1.5 trillion tax cut boost, and unemployment is the lowest in nearly half a century.

But growth is expected to slow more by the end of next year as a trade stand-off with China shows no signs of letting up.

Gross domestic product (GDP) will expand at an annualized rate of 2.7 percent this quarter, down from 4.2 percent in the second quarter and 3.5 percent in the third.

GDP growth is then forecast to slow to 2.0-2.5 percent throughout 2019 and then down to 1.8 percent by mid-2020, about half the latest reported rate.