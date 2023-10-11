US puts Delta Force and SEAL Team Six on standby to help Israeli forces locate American hostages as hundreds of brave IDF reservists arrive at JFK to answer call to fight – after terrorists beheaded babies

The United States is readying its special forces to help Israel locate American hostages, as waves of Israeli Defense Force reservists arrived at JFK airport in New York to join the fight against Hamas.

Two senior U.S. military officials told The Messenger that ‘door kickers’ have been put on standby in a nearby European country, ready to assist Israel if necessary in their battle against Hamas. The Israeli death toll rose to 1,200 on Tuesday.

The military sources told the website that there was currently no indication the U.S. special forces would be sent to Israel, but they were only a few hours away by plane if need be.

