NEW YORK POST:

The White House press corps was kicked out of its filing center in Hanoi, site of the two-day summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, when the North Korean leader’s security detail realized on Tuesday they were sharing the same hotel.

“KJU’s security flipped out,” tweeted Bloomberg White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, taking in the dramatic scene prior to Kim’s appearance at the Meliá Hanoi.

Kim arrived in Vietnam by train hours ahead of Trump, who landed after a journey that took 20 hours and 20 minutes aboard Air Force One.

“North Koreans yelling, demanding journalists in lobby not take pictures or even look at the scene,” Jacobs said.

Another Bloomberg reporter, Margaret Talev, reported that she was pushed from the lobby into the adjacent restaurant, where the window shades were pulled down and journalists were told not to take photos.

NBC’s Peter Alexander said he was told to delete a photo he had taken in the lobby. He and a group of reporters were forced from the hotel’s lobby upstairs, and told to take the stairs because “the elevator was not an option … because that would require our stepping on the red carpet that had been rolled out minutes earlier.”