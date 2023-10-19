US preps for possible attack on DC with simulated incoming missiles

America has begun preparing for a major attack on the nation’s capital – by simulating incoming missiles and hijacked airplanes. US defense contractor Northrop Grumman announced the successful test of its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) this month.

The Beltway-area around Washington DC, known by defense personnel as the ‘National Capital Region,’ was successfully defended against ‘simulated cruise missiles and ‘compromised aircraft,’ the company said. The tests come amid rising tensions worldwide, with the US amassing a war machine in the MidEast in a clear message to Iran to stay on the sidelines as Israel prepares to launch a ground invasion into Gaza.

Earlier this month, in Eastern Europe, a Russian rocket killed more than 50 Ukrainians after in a crowded village café and grocery store in the nation’s eastern region of Kharkiv – one of the deadliest strikes targeting civilians since the war began. The recent demonstrations, however, were described as part of an ‘evolution of technical capabilities for the system,’ with little sign that the preplanned exercise related to these exploding global conflicts.

