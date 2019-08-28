THE HILL:

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sounded the alarm that recent measles outbreaks have put the 2000 declaration of the disease having been eliminated at risk, according to a CNN report.

The ongoing outbreaks have created a “reasonable chance” the nation will lose measles elimination status in October, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told the network.

“It certainly is incredibly frustrating and upsetting to the public health community that we may lose measles elimination status, because we do have a safe and effective vaccine,” she told CNN.

For a country to have its elimination status rescinded, measles must have been spreading continuously for a year. Two outbreaks began in New York City and Rockland County, New York, in autumn 2018, with more than 900 cases between the two locations.