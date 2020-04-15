NY POST

A lab that researches bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China had come under scrutiny by US officials two years before the current global outbreak, a report said Thursday. Diplomats sent two “sensitive but unclassified” cables to Washington in 2018, sounding the alarm about the Wuhan Institute of Virology and asking for assistance to help the lab tighten its safety protocols, the Washington Post reported. “The cable was a warning shot,” a US official told the paper. “They were begging people to pay attention to what was going on.”

