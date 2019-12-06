AP:

A U.S. official says the Florida Naval station shooting suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia and authorities are investigating if the shooting was terrorism-related.

Military from around the globe attend the Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

The shooter opened fire in a classroom building on Friday morning. The attack that left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded.

The shooting was the second at a U.S. Navy base this week.